Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,664,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 74,512 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TASK. Guggenheim began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on TaskUs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TaskUs from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on TaskUs from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.29.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

