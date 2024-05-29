Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 198,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree Stock Performance

Shares of WT stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.95. WisdomTree, Inc. has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.48.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WT. Northland Securities raised shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WT

About WisdomTree

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.