Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.05% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $19,192,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 251,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,267 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 787.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 74,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 65,830 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,869,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,267,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,702,000 after purchasing an additional 49,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $85.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.55 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.84%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 7,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $649,577.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,368.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 7,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $649,577.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

