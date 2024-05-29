Trexquant Investment LP Sells 31,723 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,723 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 646,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,640,000 after purchasing an additional 97,548 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,590,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,508,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,967,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

BFAM opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.65, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.