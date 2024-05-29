Trexquant Investment LP Trims Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,791 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,028,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,522,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 3,640,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 589,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 495,850 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE PAGS opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAGS. Citigroup upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Read Our Latest Report on PagSeguro Digital

About PagSeguro Digital

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.