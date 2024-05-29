Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE TFPM opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $18.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

