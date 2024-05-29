Triple Flag Precious Metals’ (TFPM) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TFPM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of TFPM opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 17.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFPM. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 50.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

