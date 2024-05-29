Trustmark Co. (TRMK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on June 15th

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Trustmark has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Trustmark to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

TRMK stock opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.78. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $31.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $288.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRMK. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Trustmark from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

