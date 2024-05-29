Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Tyson Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 54.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.
Tyson Foods Stock Performance
Shares of TSN opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.46, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $62.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
