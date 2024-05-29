Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSNGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Tyson Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 54.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.46, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Dividend History for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

