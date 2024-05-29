UBS Group AG Has $26.42 Million Stock Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,765 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.76% of AllianceBernstein worth $26,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AB. Bank of America cut their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $884.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 121.16%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.