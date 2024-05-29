UBS Group AG Raises Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,029 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $24,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,229,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,615,000 after purchasing an additional 197,934 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,687,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,894,000 after acquiring an additional 435,377 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $168,860,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,190,000 after acquiring an additional 199,780 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,326,000 after acquiring an additional 75,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,300 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

SSNC stock opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.