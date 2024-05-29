UBS Group AG Sells 102,069 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,069 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $23,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $48.52. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.77.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is -78.21%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

