Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Lowered to $522.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $575.00 to $522.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $595.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.52.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.2 %

ULTA opened at $381.13 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

