United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.02.

United Airlines Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.47.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $69.20 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UAL

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.