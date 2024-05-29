United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Clare Hayward Buys 3,000 Shares

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report) insider Clare Hayward purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 980 ($12.52) per share, for a total transaction of £29,400 ($37,547.89).

Shares of UU opened at GBX 1,007.50 ($12.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. United Utilities Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 896.76 ($11.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.55). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,047.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,055.62. The company has a market capitalization of £6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,302.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 33.19 ($0.42) per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $16.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26,315.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UU shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($15.71) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

