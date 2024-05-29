Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Unity Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %
Unity Bancorp stock opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $275.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.04.
Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $25.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Unity Bancorp
Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 80.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unity Bancorp Company Profile
Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Unity Bancorp
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.