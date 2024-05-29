Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Unity Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $275.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $25.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Bancorp news, CEO James A. Hughes sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $31,535.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James A. Hughes sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $31,535.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $70,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,359.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 80.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

