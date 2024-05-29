Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the April 30th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Upexi Price Performance

UPXI opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Upexi has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Upexi alerts:

Insider Activity at Upexi

In other Upexi news, CEO Allan Marshall purchased 103,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $72,109.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,861,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upexi

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Upexi stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upexi, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UPXI Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Upexi at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Upexi in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPXI

Upexi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.