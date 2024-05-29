URU Metals (LON:URU) Trading Down 14%

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.60 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.55). Approximately 359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.64).

URU Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £693,000.00, a P/E ratio of -108.70 and a beta of -0.26.

About URU Metals

(Get Free Report)

URU Metals Limited is involved in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for URU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for URU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.