US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,281 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $243.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.94. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

