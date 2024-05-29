US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,503 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in GSK by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GSK by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on GSK

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.