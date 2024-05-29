US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 162,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,616,000 after buying an additional 18,429 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.22.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

