US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,359 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 592,082 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,338 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 74.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.15.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

