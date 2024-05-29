US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,798 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,271 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Halliburton by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,439 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 434,287 shares of company stock worth $15,415,304. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

