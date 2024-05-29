US Bancorp DE Buys 16,147 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,110,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 28,228 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

