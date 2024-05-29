US Bancorp DE Buys 188 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,958,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 40,702.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 205,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,938,000 after acquiring an additional 204,734 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Watsco by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,338,000 after purchasing an additional 163,915 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,608,000 after purchasing an additional 154,105 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,908,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Stock Down 1.4 %

WSO stock opened at $482.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.53 and a twelve month high of $491.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $447.11 and its 200-day moving average is $416.93.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.25.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

