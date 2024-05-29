US Bancorp DE Buys 4,205 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Chemed worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 25.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,605,899.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,691. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE opened at $543.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $596.87 and a 200-day moving average of $594.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.84 and a fifty-two week high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CHE. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

