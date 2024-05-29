US Bancorp DE Buys 88 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 64,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,786,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $196.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LH. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $1,102,735.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,744 shares of company stock worth $5,111,382 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

