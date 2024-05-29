US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 437.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOOG stock opened at $318.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $236.38 and a one year high of $318.10.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

