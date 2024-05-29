US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,561 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

