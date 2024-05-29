US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 91.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 60.3% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.06. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

