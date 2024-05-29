US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

