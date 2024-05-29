US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,787 shares of company stock worth $11,105,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EMN opened at $100.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.55. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $102.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.24.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

