US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 670.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,929 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.40% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NULG. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS NULG opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
