US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 670.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,929 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.40% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NULG. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.