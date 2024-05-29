US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,882 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,123,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in First Solar by 948.8% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $191,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Solar by 125.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 848,623 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,130,000 after buying an additional 472,327 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 615.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 408,012 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after buying an additional 350,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,852,000 after buying an additional 333,496 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $1,808,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,617,472 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DZ Bank began coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on First Solar from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $280.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $283.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

