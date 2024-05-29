US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 774,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,572 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Haleon were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLN shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Haleon stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.28. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $8.96.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1064 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

