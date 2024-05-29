US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 566,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,576,000 after purchasing an additional 219,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on J. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,486 shares of company stock worth $3,344,599. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $137.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.92. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

