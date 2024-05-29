US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VDC opened at $204.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.22 and its 200-day moving average is $195.80. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $209.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

