US Bancorp DE Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $165,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $973.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $945.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $918.05. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,071 shares of company stock valued at $52,812,907. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

