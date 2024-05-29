US Bancorp DE Has $4.59 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 63.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $1,079.59 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $464.25 and a 52 week high of $1,079.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $879.67 and its 200-day moving average is $802.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

