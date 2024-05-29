US Bancorp DE Has $4.75 Million Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 13.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Onsemi in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Onsemi by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Onsemi by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 453,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,155,000 after acquiring an additional 39,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.28.

Insider Activity

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.45. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.