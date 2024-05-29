US Bancorp DE Has $5.05 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 333.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,844 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,183. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of VRSN opened at $171.05 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $227.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.61.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

