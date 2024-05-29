US Bancorp DE Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ferrari by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.67.

Ferrari Trading Down 1.0 %

Ferrari stock opened at $412.20 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $283.20 and a 12-month high of $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $419.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.79.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.443 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

