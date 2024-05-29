US Bancorp DE Has $5.14 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,413,000 after purchasing an additional 477,390 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 93,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,151,000 after purchasing an additional 132,635 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $101.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.69 and a 200 day moving average of $124.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $141.77.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.11.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

