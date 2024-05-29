US Bancorp DE Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.9% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Biogen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.46.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $218.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.85 and a 200 day moving average of $229.40. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

