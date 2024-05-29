US Bancorp DE Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.18% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of SGOL opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

