US Bancorp DE Has $5.32 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 90.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 67,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $974,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Down 3.4 %

COO opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average of $93.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $931.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on COO

Insider Activity at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.