US Bancorp DE Has $5.74 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 566,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,238,000 after buying an additional 416,339 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 121.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 746,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,014,000 after purchasing an additional 409,810 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,113,000 after buying an additional 364,851 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $24,254,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.98. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.41 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

