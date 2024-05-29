US Bancorp DE Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,010,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after purchasing an additional 96,703 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 10.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $43.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

