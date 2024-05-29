US Bancorp DE Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,237 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,316,000 after buying an additional 21,721 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 29.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $80.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OKE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

