US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 139.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,731 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAP opened at $166.26 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.42 and a fifty-two week high of $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.51 and its 200 day moving average is $156.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $9.4084 dividend. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAP. UBS Group decreased their target price on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

